



Would you take on a thoroughbred? Louise Robson specialises in retraining ex-racehorses for dressage, and she says riders should not be afraid to rule them out.

She calls out the strong reactions that can be generated when horse-hunters stipulate, “No thoroughbreds” in wanted ads, that often involve advocates of ex-racehorses singing their praises and encouraging others to give them a chance.

In fact, Louise thanks those who exclude off-the-track thoroughbreds from their search, pointing out that “taking on an ex-racehorse isn’t for the faint-hearted”. She wants to raise more awareness of what’s involved in taking on an ex-racehorse, reminding riders of the “commitment, hard work, brain ache and patience they require”.

Louise formerly worked for German Olympic gold medallist Monica Theodorescu, setting up Thoroughbred Dressage on her return to the UK in 2012. Among the many ex-racehorses she has developed into dressage horses are the late Queen’s Mister Glum and Quadrille.

She points out that, despite having accumulated many titles and successes herself, retraining thoroughbreds is often far from straightforward.

“I love to take my ex-racehorses out competing and compete against some mega horses and celebrate what our former stars of the track can do. But I have numerous days when I wish I was sat on said mega horse, as my ex-racehorse has boiled over and taken me for their version of the “final furlong” inside the white boards.

“We, as a British culture, love to support an underdog,” she continues. “Some may consider having/riding/competing an ex-racehorse to be like ‘supporting the underdog’, or in some cases doing a good deed or ‘saving’ a racehorse.

“Let’s be clear – you aren’t ‘saving’ your ex-racehorse from their trainer. These horses have had 10-star care, love and devotion while in racing and it is our responsibility to carry out that same level of care, riding and training to the best of our ability.”

Louise Robson: ‘Ex-racehorses need a strong support team’

Louise highlights some of the potential challenges involved in owning or training a thoroughbred as, “flat feet, weight gain issues/concerns, soundness issues/problems, an endless supply and trying of saddles, bits, rugs and various feeds”.

“For some, it is just not what they are looking for in a horse/new equine partnership,” she reasons. “Not all of us like the colour green, but do we tell others that they’re wrong for this choice – of course not! So why is it, when people state ‘No TBs’ in their wanted ads, they are then held to such a level of social media persecution?”

For those who do choose ex-racehorses, Louise stresses the importance of having a solid home support team, including vet, physio, saddler and trainer, to ensure thoroughbreds receive the care they require.

“It’s important to bridge the gap between the racing world and the retraining world – not to see them as two different worlds, but using the first to enhance the second,” she says.

And when it comes to those who decide thoroughbreds are not for them, Louise thanks them for being realistic in their assessment of whether they can give an ex-racehorse all it needs to thrive in its new surroundings, and for “putting these horses’ requirements before your own”.

“To all those with ex-racehorses: keep on promoting and shouting about your wonderful stories with your ex-racehorse from the rooftops. But instead of potentially burning someone at the proverbial social media stake [if they say they don’t want an ex-racehorse], take your time to say thank you to these people, and know that they are making sure that these horses get the best life/family possible, which is what we all want at the end of the day.”

Do you agree with Louise Robson about ex-racehorses? Would you encourage others to take on a thoroughbred? Share your thoughts with us by emailing hhletters@futurenet.com.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.