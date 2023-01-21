Owner pays tribute to her ‘golden girl’ – ‘the kindest horse to look through a bridle’





The owner of successful show cob Cappuccino has paid tribute to “the kindest horse to look through a bridle”.

The 25-year-old mare, bought from Ireland as a youngster, is remembered by those who loved her as a horse who willingly turned her skills to anything asked of her, “with a smile on her face”. Cappuccino died on Boxing Day, owing to colic.

“In 21 years I never fell off her,” owner Kay Sinclair-James told H&H, adding the joy and pleasure “Cappu” brought over the years was “immeasurable”. “She was just amazing. We called her ‘the golden girl’.”

Cappuccino changed her owner’s life. Having never considered showing, Kay was inspired by the mare’s qualities to give it a try and the pair enjoyed much success.

Their results included being crowned supreme champions by Jenny Pitman at Pembrokeshire County Show 2004, national championship wins, plus top placings at Horse of the Year Show the same year – finishing second in the SEIB Search For a Star – and the Royal International in 2004 and 2005.

Cappuccino also tasted victory in the side-saddle ring with Kay’s daughter, Rose, in the dressage arena at the Riding for the Disabled Association National Championships with another rider, and she starred in multiple Top Spec advertising campaigns.

The dun mare was sourced from sales in Ireland by Robert Morrow, who sold her to Mary Devine. Mary had Cappuccino for around a year before she joined Kay.

“I still speak to Mary every day, even 21 years later,” said Kay. “She was such a kind horse. She never had her ears back, she had a beautiful personality.”

She had a foal by Irish draught stallion Roma Diamond Skip, called Skip The Coffee (Beanie), who has also had showing success.

“We sold her to the Leemans and I said that if ever they should sell her, that I would buy her back,” said Kay. “I did, and she stayed with Cappu as a companion to the end of Cappu’s days. We would call them ‘Tractor and Trailer’ because they were always together.

“She was my soulmate and knew every word I said. She was the kindest horse ever to look through a bridle.”

Kay recalled the kind words she received about Cappu over the years from judges and the wider showing world, adding that in the weeks since her death, she has received hundreds of comments, messages and flowers.

“People have been so kind,” she said. “She was so loved and admired, everybody wanted a Cappuccino. She just did everything with a smile on her face, from dressage, to winning an unaffiliated one-day event, showing. She was just a lovely horse to live with, I was so lucky.”

