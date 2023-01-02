‘I’d been knocking on the Royal Welsh door for years’ – ones to watch in 2023





The supreme in-hand final at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) is arguably the most hotly-contested championships on the showing circuit, and Shane Rogers has been working hard to get there.

For most who show in-hand, leading a pony through the gates into the TopSpec Arena at the NEC is on the bucket list, and Shane Rogers did just that in October 2022, presenting Jane Laffey’s part-bred Welsh Rotherwood Firefox.

Shane qualified the three-year-old gelding at Stoneleigh Horse Show and the duo finished a credible sixth at the final.

Shane’s 2022 show season has been his best yet; he not only qualified for HOYS but won at the Royal Welsh, a dream he’s been chasing since he started his handling career.

His charge was Rhian Roberts’ lovely Welsh section C Broodmare Rhencullen Pretty P, who is known as Maz at home, who won her class and trotted off with the Welsh section C broodmare championship.

Shane Rogers hails from a non-horsey family and he began showing via Lucy Thompson’s thoroughbred Showcase, who he campaigned at local level both in-hand and under-saddle.

“I’d tried a bit of everything but settled on showing after competing for a few seasons,” says Shane, who then began showing Welsh ponies and found a long-lasting love for the breeds.

Over the years Shane has won at numerous shows, including Royal Windsor, Royal Cornwall, Midland Counties and Royal Cheshire, among others. While Welsh ponies are his bread and butter, he’s been involved with various breeds, including Friesians, New Forests, part-breds and riding horses.

“Ever since I first experienced the Royal Welsh show I wanted to win there,” Shane explains. “After knocking on the door for many years — I’ve had several seconds and even been reserve champion — I finally won at the show with Maz.”

One of Shane’s most consistent ponies is Jane Laffey’s Rotherwood Jubilee Diamond who has enjoyed a run of success in the ring, winning at Royal Windsor, Royal Cheshire, the Welsh National championships, the National Pony Society summer championships, Herts County and Newark and Notts. He was also pulled into the top six in several HOYS Cuddy (now known as the Price Family) in-hand qualifiers.

“Jane’s Rotherwood Firefox qualified for the Price Family in-hand championship at HOYS this year, too, which was an amazing movement,” says Shane, who also has fond memories of handling Netherlands-based Welsh section A stallion Potteries Simon for two seasons. He finished as reserve male champion with him at the Royal Welsh in 2019.

Shane also owns the Welsh section C stallion Bodynys Kaino who, under Katy Marriott-Payne, was a three-time HOYS ridden finalist and Royal Welsh champion under-saddle.

“I’ve owned him since he was six months old and he’s probably the one I’m most proud of,” says Shane, who will be showing ponies for the Lewis family’s Rhydyfelin stud next season.

Shane runs his own yard and most of his show animals reside at his base, with the exception of a couple of ponies who he meets at shows.

“I don’t have a team of people on the yard, just a few good friends who help out with cover whilst I’m away at shows,” he says. “We have some lovely youngsters coming through who we are very excited about, though I will be keeping them a secret for now. It certainly looks like 2023 is going to be my busiest yet!

“I’ve met so many people whilst showing all over the world, many who I can genuinely call good friends,” he continues. “It’s great watching friends compete and do well.”

Shane hasn’t slowed down too much during the festive period.

“Christmas revolved around the ponies,” he says. “At the moment, the yard is quiet as the majority of ponies have returned home to their owners for their winter breaks. But before we know it, the show season will be upon us and we will be raring to go.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.