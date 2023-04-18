



1. The final countdown to Badminton

The Badminton Horse Trials draw, for the event presented by Mars Equestrian (4–8 May), marks a key point in the build-up to the spring five-star. The pathfinder will be Wills Oakden on Oughterard Cooley – the partnership finished 14th at Burghley Horse Trials last autumn. The last rider on course will be Tim Price on the Maryland 5 Star winner Coup De Coeur Dudevin. Defending champion Laura Collett has her 2022 winner London 52 at number 10. The horse’s preparation for the event has been altered after he picked up an overreach injury, but he has been working on the water treadmill at Ivy Lodge Farm to maintain his fitness. His final pre-Badminton run is expected to be at at Kelsall Hill on Saturday (22 April).

2. Ignoring negativity on social media

While most of us can only dream on having the quality of horsepower that 18-year-old Annabella Pidgley has, riding some of the world’s top horses is not without its pressures. As well as improving her skills in the saddle to ride the medal-winning horses Gio (Pumpkin) and Vamos Amigos successfully, Annabella has also had to learn to cope with public opinion on social media.

“I try to focus on the positivity and just on me and my horses,” she told H&H. “It’s amazing to be in our bubble and focus on our training. I’m on a different journey with Vamos compared to Cathrine [Laudrup-Dufour, his former rider], and I’m on a different journey with Pumpkin than Charlotte [Dujardin]. So I’m just trying to focus on myself. I’m so grateful to be able to have such amazing horses that I don’t want the negativity to impact that.”

3. Changing views on jockeys’ diets

An interesting study has found jockeys who follow the right nutrition and exercise programme can stay hydrated and eat more frequently, while improving body composition and increasing metabolism. The research involved 23 adult male Flat jockeys who were advised to eat a diet high in protein, fibre and healthy fats and reduce processed and high-energy foods. They were encouraged to eat five times a day and run daily.

Jockey Franny Norton, 51, said: “Even though I didn’t have a weight issue, I wanted to take part in the study so I could perform better. Since I started on the programme, I have had my best years of riding – I rode over 100 winners in a year since following the programme. I’m 51 now and still going strong. I feel being part of the programme has helped with more than just nutrition – it’s the mental benefits as well. I not only have more energy and am riding better, but I also feel mentally sharp.”

