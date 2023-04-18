



Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from a superb Grand National winner to one of the most incredible settings for a competition.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Fresh!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ~MOLLIE~ (@molliesummerland)

The amazing Corach Rambler and his trainer Lucinda Russell back at home in Scotland after his superb Grand National victory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Racing TV (@racingtv)

And this is what it was like for the syndicate owners of Corach Rambler on the day of his Grand National victory. The youngest member of the syndicate, Cameron Sword, is just 21 years old and in his final year at university – how cool!

What a brave chap!

No scope, no hope

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Longines Global Champions Tour (@longinesglobalchampionstour)

What. A. Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Longines Global Champions Tour (@longinesglobalchampionstour)

But our favourite social media post this week is…



This dressage horse thinks it can see a distance!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Harrison (@alexharrisondressage)

