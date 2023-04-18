Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from a superb Grand National winner to one of the most incredible settings for a competition.
Which is your favourite post?
Equestrian social media posts of the week
Fresh!
View this post on Instagram
The amazing Corach Rambler and his trainer Lucinda Russell back at home in Scotland after his superb Grand National victory
View this post on Instagram
And this is what it was like for the syndicate owners of Corach Rambler on the day of his Grand National victory. The youngest member of the syndicate, Cameron Sword, is just 21 years old and in his final year at university – how cool!
What a brave chap!
No scope, no hope
View this post on Instagram
What. A. Show
View this post on Instagram
But our favourite social media post this week is…
This dressage horse thinks it can see a distance!
View this post on Instagram
You might also be interested in:
*Badminton special offer* 6 issues of Horse & Hound magazine for just £6
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.