Tips to help jockeys to eat more and weigh less may help the general public too

Jockeys who follow the right nutrition and exercise programme can stay hydrated and eat more frequently, while improving body composition and increasing metabolism.

These are the findings of a “pivotal” study on jockeys’ welfare, conducted by George Wilson of Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) with a five-year funding commitment from the Racing Foundation. The research was published in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism.

The study involved 23 adult male Flat jockeys. Their body composition, resting metabolic rate, hydration status and dietary habits were assessed as a baseline, after which they were given “educational resources as part of a personalised exercise and nutritional programme”.

Annual testing showed the riders “significantly reduced their body fat, maintained lean muscle mass, significantly improved hydration, and significantly increased resting metabolic rate – all while increasing the frequency of daily meals and snacks”.

The jockeys were advised to eat a diet high in protein, fibre and healthy fats and reduce processed and high-energy foods. They were encouraged to eat five times a day and run daily.

Jockey Franny Norton, 51, said: “Even though I didn’t have a weight issue, I wanted to take part in George’s study so I could perform better.

“If you’d asked me a few years ago, I’d have said that horse racing is 10 years behind in nutrition and exercise science. But this work at LJMU has fast-tracked our understanding, meaning racing is starting to catch up with other sports. It’s been fantastic for us jockeys, as the weighing-room mentality towards making weight is changing and jockeys are starting to understand their bodies better.

“Since I started on the programme, I have had my best years of riding – I rode over 100 winners in a year since following the programme.

“I’m 51 now and still going strong. I feel being part of Dr Wilson’s programme has helped with more than just nutrition – it’s the mental benefits as well. I not only have more energy and am riding better, but I also feel mentally sharp.”

Dr Wilson said he was proud the study was accepted for publication as he feels its findings are very important for jockeys’ welfare.

“Importantly, this study demonstrates that jockeys can improve body composition and maintain these improvements over a five-year period for making race weight, and can do so in free-living conditions where appropriate educational guidance on diet and exercise has been provided,” he said.

“Moreover, these findings may also prove beneficial to the wider populations in helping with weight management.”

Racing Foundation CEO Rob Hezel said the charity was proud to have funded the research and encouraged all jockeys keen to improve performance to visit Dr Wilson at the university.

