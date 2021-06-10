Puissance and champagne: big red wall returns to Royal Windsor after 12-year absence





The puissance is returning to the Royal Windsor Horse Show following a 12-year hiatus.

The red wall was last jumped in grounds of Windsor Castle in 2009, where a then 20-year-old William Whitaker and Cyber Space cleared 7ft to take top honours.

The competition will take place in the “champagne evening” performance from 4pm-8pm of the opening day of the 2021 show (1-4 July).

A new dressage masterclass will also be held during the Thursday evening performance, with British Olympian Richard Davison breaking down some of the grand prix movements, such as piaffe and passage as well as one-time changes. He will explain the steps required in training horses to this level and how a rider can maximise the points scored in a test.

He will be joined by leading FEI dressage judge Stephen Clarke, who was president of the ground jury at the London 2012 Olympic Games, to appraise a grand prix test.

“I am hugely excited to welcome these new additions to Royal Windsor Horse Show for 2021,” said show director Simon Brooks-Ward.

“The puissance is always great fun and a real crowd pleaser, and the dressage masterclass is certain to be extremely enlightening.

“We are also delighted to be able to offer a new ticket type this year for our evening entertainment — with the show moved back in the calendar, we are looking to encourage visitors to come to the show and enjoy the long summer evenings.”

The announcement follows the release of further general entry tickets for sold-out days. Evening tickets can also be bought separately, giving buyers access to the showground from 4pm onwards and include a voucher for a glass of champagne or virgin cocktail.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

The Queen and her granddaughter head national Royal Windsor entries “The 2021 edition of Royal Windsor Horse Show is going to be very special and to have such a high Royal Windsor Horse Show tickets to go on sale: plans for 4,000 spectators and shopping village Royal Windsor Horse Show 2021 tickets will go on sale on 6 May. This year’s show has moved from its If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

The evening performance schedule is as follows:

Thursday

Dressage masterclass – stepping up to grand prix

DAKS Pony Club mounted games

International equestrian display

Land Rover Shetland Pony Grand National

The puissance

Musical ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

Musical drive of The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery

Friday

DAKS Pony Club mounted games

International equestrian display

Saracen Horse Feeds Count Robert Orssich hack championship

CSI5* Pearl Stakes – Table A, Art 238.2.2

Musical ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

Musical drive of The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery

Saturday

International equestrian display

Musical ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

DAKS Pony Club mounted games

Land Rover Shetland pony Grand National

CSI5* Kingdom of Bahrain Stakes for The King’s Cup – Table A, Art 238.2.2

Musical drive of The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

