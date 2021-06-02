The Queen and her granddaughter head national Royal Windsor entries





The Queen and her granddaughter head a stellar line-up of national Royal Windsor Horse Show entries (1-4 July).

More than 1,700 entries have been received for the national showing, showjumping and driving classes, including 22 belonging to Her Majesty. These feature the homebred five-year-old Fools Paradise, out of Stardust, who enjoyed Royal Windsor success with Katie Jerram‐Hunnable, and homebred former racehorse First Receiver.

“This is the best week of the year for me,” Katie said. “It’s my favourite show and always has been – even before I had the pleasure of riding The Queen’s horses. The week brings a lot of pressure, but it’s enjoyable pressure in such a beautiful setting.”

Robert Walker will be bringing a “strong contingent”, having taken the “magic treble” of open, novice and four‐year‐old hunter titles in 2019, the last time the show was held, and will be hoping for a third successive ridden hunter title with lightweight View Point, who was supreme champion in 2018.

“As a show, Windsor is one of the highlights of the year, and one that everyone always wants to win,” said Robert. “However, the fact that it’s running at all in this Covid year is a tremendous achievement for everyone involved , and this year’s show will be very, very special.”

London 2012 Olympic team gold medallist Ben Maher will be in action on day one of the show, in the Equitop GLME senior Foxhunter, against competition including Shane Breen, Jay Halim and Laura Renwick, while Laura is also entered for the 1.40 open, along with the likes of Amy Inglis, Will and Oliver Fletcher and Joe Stockdale.

The Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor will represent the Royal family as defending junior champion in the Champagne Laurent-Perrier meet of the British Driving Society.

Show director Simon Brooks-Ward said: “The standard of entries this year demonstrates the popularity of the show and we are delighted to be able to welcome competitors back to the private grounds of Windsor Castle, albeit slightly later in the year than originally planned.

“The 2021 edition of Royal Windsor Horse Show is going to be very special and to have such a high calibre of national competition is really exciting.”

