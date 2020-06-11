The Queen reveals her all-time favourite horses to Horse & Hound

In this week’s royal special, H&H brings readers an exclusive insight into Her Majesty’s relationship with her horses

Following last week’s wonderful pictures of The Queen riding one of her beloved Fell ponies for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed – H&H brings readers an exclusive insight into Her Majesty’s relationship with her horses.

This week’s (11 June) edition of H&H is a royal special, featuring both The Queen and her granddaughter Zara Tindall, released to coincide with Her Majesty’s official birthday, and available to buy online and in shops.

The Queen reveals through Horse & Hound her favourite horses of all time; those she has ridden and those she has watched succeed in the show ring, on the racecourse and in eventing.

Her Majesty was pictured on Monday 1 June in Windsor Home Park, riding 14-year-old Fell Balmoral Fern. Fells and Highlands are among those revealed as her favourites of a lifetime spent with horses, in a selection that also covers a European Championship-winning eventer, a dual Classic winner, and a stallion whose stable name was The Monster.

“We are thrilled to be bringing readers our royal special with a first – The Queen revealing to Horse & Hound her favourite horses of all time, including what makes each so special to her,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins.

“We are honoured that Her Majesty has chosen to share this information with our readers, and grateful to her racing adviser John Warren and stud groom Terry Pendry for these articles, which will appear in our 11 June edition.”

The magazine also features an exclusive interview with World champion and Olympic medallist Zara Tindall.

Zara told H&H how riding for her country is “what dreams are made of”, remembers how it felt to take the world title and talks of her Olympic hopes for the future.

