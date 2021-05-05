



Royal Windsor Horse Show tickets will go on sale at 9am tomorrow (Thursday, 6 May).

There are plans for the 2021 show, which has new dates this year of 1-4 July owing to Covid, to welcome up to 4,000 spectators a day.

Five-star showjumping returns to Royal Windsor this year, featuring a total prize fund of more than €500,000 (£431,000) and finishing with the Rolex grand prix on Sunday, 4 July.

There will also be the usual high-profile showing classes, international driving and endurance, but no dressage this year.

Membership tickets, limited to 500 members plus guests, and general entry tickets will both be available to buy from tomorrow (6 May).

Organisers have said they will allow up to 4,000 spectator tickets on each of the four days of the show, adhering to the Government Covid-19 guidelines as of 17 May.

There are also plans to release further tickets, after 21 June, should the Government’s planned roadmap out of lockdown continue as planned.

“We are delighted that we have been able to reschedule Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2021 and are looking forward to the return of what has become known as one of the best international horse shows in the world,” said show director Simon Brooks-Ward.

“The show is set to be a spectacle for the whole family, with the highest calibre of competition alongside remarkable entertainment acts.”

There are plans for the shopping village, with 100 stands plus food outlets, to be up and running this year, and for displays to go ahead alongside competition.

The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment’s musical ride and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery’s musical drive are both on the 2021 schedule, as are the Land Rover Shetland Pony Grand National and DAKS Pony Club mounted games. More international acts are set to be announced “in due course”.

The show, which marks its 78th year in 2021, will host more than 128 showing classes and entries are “already open and filling fast”. The CAIO4* Land Rover International Driving grand prix will run across all four days, while a three-star endurance competition has been added for the first time this year to run alongside the one- and two-star CEI rides.

A show spokesman said the 2021 show will be held in accordance with “all Covid-19 guidelines required” by the Government, local authorities, health authorities, veterinary and equestrian associations.

“Organisers will be implementing new protocols and facilities to enable a positive experience within this Covid-19 era, with the emphasis being on the safety of competitors and spectators attending,” he added.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.rwhs.co.uk

