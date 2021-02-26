‘Full steam ahead’: Royal Windsor to run on different dates this year

Royal Windsor Horse Show 2021 has been pushed back from its usual May date to run from 1 to 4 July, organisers have confirmed.

The event had been due to take place from 12 to 16 May but after prime minister Boris Johnson revealed his route out of lockdown, in which it was announced that legal limits on contact between people would apply until 21 June, organisers made the announcement.

Show director Simon Brooks-Ward said the team is looking forward to running “a near-as-normal show at Windsor” in July.

“The start of this year has been difficult for all live events, but recent Government announcements have given us the confidence to go full steam ahead with the organising of Royal Windsor, which includes planning for an audience.”

The emphasis will be on safety, organisers said, and adherence to any Covid-related guidelines applicable at the time.

A spokesman said the show will run as close to its normal format is possible, with international showjumping, dressage, endurance and carriage driving, plus national showing classes.

The Windsor pageant, which was scheduled to take place in the evenings, will not take place, the spokesman added, but the show will feature “a bumper edition of equestrian displays, acts and music within the main show programme, which will take advantage of the long summer evenings”.

Tickets will be available in the near future. If guidelines change and spectators cannot attend, all buyers will be refunded. The organisers have also promised more hours of live-streaming from the event, so “everyone can enjoy Royal Windsor online even if they are not able to attend in person”.

Continues below…

Mr Brooks-Ward said: “We are very grateful for the tremendous backing of our supporters, which has allowed us to plan with confidence. They include Rolex, Bahrain Endurance, Hermès, Coworth Park, DAKS, Al Shira’aa, Champagne Laurent-Perrier and, in particular, our Principal Partner, Jaguar Land Rover.

“We are determined to produce one of our best events for the horse world to enjoy, with a competitive and upbeat edition of this 78-year-old horse show.”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

