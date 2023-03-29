Multiple medal-winner on road to recovery after surgery: ‘His wellbeing is our priority’





The multiple medal-winning showjumper Quel Homme De Hus is on the road to recovery following an operation as his connections keep Paris Olympic hopes alive.

The 17-year-old stallion, owned by his rider Jérôme Guery, Eden Farm Farl and Alexander Oancea, is a stalwart of Belgian championship teams.

The pair were part of the European gold medal-winning side in Rotterdam in 2019, helped Belgium to Olympic team bronze in Tokyo, and have a full house of team podium finishes at the FEI Nations Cup finals.

They also took individual silver at the 2022 World Championships and have numerous major grands prix titles on their CV.

On the way home from the Longines Global Champions Tour in Prague in November, Quel Homme De Hus sustained a hamstring injury on the lorry.

A statement from Jérôme said that following his injury, they “followed the veterinary protocol scrupulously”.

“At the beginning of February, his return to work was not conclusive. We found him uncomfortable. Further imaging tests showed a worsening of the lesion,” he added.

“We decided to turn to the Equitom [Equine Clinic] team to find out what was wrong. Their best orthopaedic veterinarians, but also several human specialists, were mobilised on his case.

“After further examinations, Quel Homme underwent a surgical operation which went very well. He is now undergoing rehabilitation at Equitom and his prognosis for recovery is very positive.

“We will of course give him all the time he needs to get back in shape on what he loves most, the show ring.”

He added that the target of Paris 2024 “remains unchanged for the moment”.

“Of course, his wellbeing and health are our priority, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that above all, Quel Homme returns to perfect physical comfort,” said Jérôme, confirming that the horse will only be available for breeding via frozen semen this season.

“Quel Homme De Hus and his team would like to thank all the people around him who are supporting him in this ordeal, and in particular the Equitom team who are working hard every day to make his return possible,” he said.

