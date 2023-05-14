‘A little warrior’: pony who couldn’t walk after parasites attacked his spine is happy back in work





A miniature Shetland who faced being put down after a parasite migrated to his spine is happy and enjoying his work again, less than a year later.

Oberon, whose 20th birthday was on 7 May, was diagnosed with the condition last June.

“We thought we would have to say goodbye to him,” owner Jema Leopold told H&H. “There’s not much known about the condition but the cases the vets had heard of had not had a brilliant outcome.”

Jema said Oberon, whom she bought as a three-year-old and who has since travelled the country as part of a troupe of performing ponies, at first looked as if he had a locking stifle.

“The vet came on the Sunday and put it back, but then by the next day, he could hardly walk,” she said. “It was that quick.”

Vets thought “Obe” had a neurological issue but were unsure. X-rays found no issues, and although he improved slightly on pain relief, his condition then deteriorated. He was taken to Leahurst equine hospital, where an MRI confirmed the problem.

“We were prepared for the worst but we had to give it a go,” said Jema, who was admitted to hospital on the same day as Obe as she had an eye ulcer, for which she needed a cornea transplant.

“He went on steroids and vitamin E – and he gradually got better and better. And now he’s back in work. He’s not doing everything he used to, and I don’t expect him to; I said he could retire as he’s got a home for life here but he’s adamant he wants to work.”

Jema explained that the ponies know to turn out of the arena when they have finished, but Obie wants to stay put and do his job.

“He does what he wants,” she said. “The vet said his good condition helped his recovery, and the work helps keep him strong. He’s basically a little miracle, and he’s so determined. I didn’t give up on him because he didn’t give up.

“It means the world that he’s still here; and would have if he’d had to retire. As long as he’s happy, I’m happy. He loves doing what he does – and in front of an audience, he grows to about 17hh, all 32 inches of him – he’s a little warrior.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.