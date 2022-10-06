‘He regularly visits the sweet shop’: Shetland scores HOYS open win with 10-year-old jockey





The connections of one Shetland pony raised the roof when he was called forward to take the National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds HOYS Shetland and Exmoor pony of the year title at the 2022 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The pony in question was Lucy Richardson’s grey gelding Briar Snowfox (Foxy), ridden here by 10-year-old Lilly Richardson.

The eight-year-old is by Briar Piccolo out of Southley Mayflower, and he is a half-brother to the Richardson’s prolific mini contender Briar Snowman.

Yesterday, Foxy and Lilly finished sixth in the M&M first ridden final.

“My friend bought him off his breeder, Vivien Hampton, a couple of years ago, but her children weren’t interested in riding, so we took him on,” said Lucy, who bought him last season.

Lilly and Foxy landed their HOYS pass at the North of England summer show, but they’ve won various titles in both open and first ridden ranks during their partnership.

“We broke him ourselves and he does everything; lead rein, first ridden and opens, but he loves the latter,” said Lucy. “He loves galloping and he goes so well in the double bridle. At home he’s a true family pony; he hacks out and he regularly visits the sweet shop.”

Lilly has won HOYS twice on the lead rein and once as a first ridden competitor, but this marked her first open win. The jockey is enjoying a bumper HOYS 2022 as earlier in the day she landed second in the new M&M 122cm junior working hunter pony of the year final with Elberry Suilen.

“We have a great team behind us,” said Lucy. “At home the ponies all hack, jump and go out in the field. This is the first time we’ve won HOYS with a pony we’ve done from home, too, which has always been the dream.”

Lilly said: “It was a hard set show but Foxy is good at that sort of thing. I’m amazed. In the main arena, we’re going to really gallop.”

Elizabeth Etchells with Mary Rose Bryant’s Exmoor stallion Warrenmere Woodcock took second place.

