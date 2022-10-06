



Alice Homer continued her family’s tradition of winning Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) working hunter classes when the super-consistent Little Joe — triumphant at Royal Windsor — skipped home ahead of a 37-strong field in the Westown Stud 2022 HOYS working hunter championship.

Yet again, inventive course builder David Cole came up with an attractive, testing but eminently fair track, which required courage, scope and above all, obedience and accurate riding. Faults were evenly spread with no single obstacle proving to be a bogey.

Just three of the 36 starters returned faultless — despite a few rattles — but nine came home having made just a single error.

After the final stage, which saw all 12 come back in, Alice and Little Joe emerged clear of their closest rivals, Will Pittendrigh and his first-season star mare, Pimms o’Clock — also nine — for whom Will has high hopes.

“Our winner was a very scopey horse and gave a lovely ride,” said judge Nicholas Collins. “He just took me and carried me forward obediently; he’s the sort of horse I’d be happy to hunt.”

This was Alice’s first adult worker victory at HOYS, although she and the ironically named Little Joe were victorious at Royal Windsor this year and second at Hickstead.

The substantial nine-year-old originally came to Alice and her mother Loraine to be sold. “I managed to persuade Grandy [Alice’s grandfather, David Tatlow] to buy him for me, though,” said Alice. “Winning the horse workers here is a family tradition too, so I’m delighted to carry it on!” The pair were also second at the Royal International, and have not had a pole down all season.

Will was equally delighted with his lovely mare, Pimms O’Clock, whom he rates highly. “This is her first open season and last year she only did a handful of shows,” said Will. “She is very much still a novice, but despite this being her first time here, she coped brilliantly. She loved it, though, and rose to the whole occasion.”

Will, for whom this result was a personal best, had also qualified the super-consistent Silver Lough for the 2022 HOYS working hunter final, but after Pimms jumped clear, opted to save him for the weekend’s intermediate final.

