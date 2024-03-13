Public warned as pony found stuck in cattle grid after walkers left gate open





Firefighters spent hours freeing a pony who had got stuck in a cattle grid – after walkers left a gate open on a footpath.

The public has once again been urged to adhere to the Countryside Code after the rescue, of 21-year-old Shetland Teifi on 5 March.

A spokesman for the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the Crickhowell, Talgarth and Pontardawe crews were called to the rescue, at 7.32 am.

“To avoid Teifi becoming distressed, the vet who was also in attendance sedated him and crews proceeded to utilise road traffic collision and animal rescue equipment to release him from the cattle grid,” the spokesman said, adding that the crews were at the scene until after 11am.

Teifi’s owner Beth Watkins said she was “incredibly grateful” to the fire and rescue service for saving her pony.

“They meticulously planned his release and showed great care towards him throughout the incident,” she said. “I’m pleased to say that Teifi is recovering well and he’s since become quite the local celebrity!”

The fire service spokesman added: “Teifi was able to reach the cattle grid due to a gate being left open by walkers on a right of way through the farm that he lives on.

“The UK Government’s Countryside Code urges all those who use the countryside, coast, parks and waterways to always leave gates and property as they are found and to follow instructions on signs. Farmers and landowners may close gates to keep animals in or leave them open to give access to food and water.”

