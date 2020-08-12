Elite event rider ‘progressing well’ after brain bleed caused by fall out hacking

Badminton winner Paul Tapner is “progressing well” after sustaining bleeds on the brain and a mild stroke in a fall a week ago.

The Australian eventer, who won Badminton 2010 on Inonothing, had a fall out hacking on 5 August and scans found he had two small bleeds on his brain, one of which had caused a mild stroke.

In a further update on his condition yesterday (Tuesday, 11 August), Paul’s wife Georgina said “medically he is good, physically he aches, and mentally he is improving”.

“His long-term memory is very good, but his short-term memory from the day of the accident until yesterday is sketchy,” she said.

“Today however he is remembering things like what he has eaten, why he is in hospital and what he needs to do to get better.

“He is likely to remain in hospital for a little longer before he can start his program of rehabilitation.”

She thanked everyone for their messages, adding: “Every single one has meant a lot, as I am sure they will to Paul when he can read and process them.”

“The kids are coping well, Josh is busy helping with the harvest and working in the pub in the evenings,” added Georgina.

“Maddie competed little Rocky at Waverton on Saturday and managed to come second with a double clear! And we sold lovely Minty over the weekend to a wonderful home.

“Next week all things working out. Maddie will compete at West Wilts and I will compete in the BD [Winter] champs at Hartpury. So things at Team Tapner are still moving forward, we are just waiting, but of course being patient for the boss to return!”

Paul represented the Australian team at the 2010 and 2014 World Equestrian Games and in recent years has focused on his career as chief operations director of the Event Rider Masters, continuing to compete as an elite amateur.

He had been back in action since eventing’s post-lockdown restart, including a third place in an open intermediate at Aston-le-Walls last month with his top ride, Bonza King Of Rouges.

