‘Slow recovery’ expected for former Badminton winner after brain bleeds and a stroke

Eventer Paul Tapner has suffered two bleeds on his brain and a mild stroke.

A press release from his family stated that Paul took a fall out hacking on Wednesday evening (5 August).

“Following scans it has been found that he has two tiny bleeds on his brain,” said the statement. “One of the bleeds has unfortunately caused him to have a very mild stroke. He has remained conscious and is starting to be less distressed and more restful. The consultant says she cannot see why he will not make a full recovery, but that this will be slowly over weeks and possibly months.”

Paul’s wife Georgina, son Joshua and daughter Madison said they have been overwhelmed by the support and offers of help and “would like to thank everybody for being so supportive and of course [we] are so grateful to the medical teams”. They added that they “would appreciate a bit of space at this distressing time”.

Paul moved to the UK in 1999. He won Badminton 2010 on Inonothing and was on the Australian team at the 2010 and 2014 World Equestrian Games. In recent years, Paul has cut back his string of horses and focused on his career with the Event Rider Masters series, for which he is chief operations director.

Paul has been out competing successfully since eventing re-started after the Covid-19 lockdown, with third places at Aston-le-Walls open intermediate and Bicton Arena advanced intermediate on his top horse Bonza King Of Rouges and second in a BE100 at Dauntsey Park with Mini Ferrari.

