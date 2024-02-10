One-tonne police horse helps arrest man with knife in last week of distinguished career





A one-tonne Percheron police horse helped arrest a man carrying a knife in the final week of his distinguished career with the Metropolitan Police mounted branch.

Police Horse Putney, 17, and PC Lehane responded to a 999 call from Lewisham, south London, last month. On seeing PH Putney, the man “gave himself up and dropped the weapon on the floor”.

“A great result for PH Putney, who is saddled up for retirement later this week after a long and dedicated career protecting London’s communities,” the Met said.

A spokesman for the force told H&H the Met bought Putney as a five-year-old in 2012, and after his probationary training, he fitted in well.

“From day one we knew he was going to excel due to his breeding as a Percheron, size, standing at just shy of 18hh, and weighing in at just over one tonne,” the spokesman said.

“Putney’s character shone through as brave and courageous in all aspects of public order policing. Putney was often chosen as a firm favourite for an inspector’s horse, leading from the front.”

The spokesman added that PH Putney had a taste for fresh foliage, which he would often hunt out while he was on patrol.

“Having completed his probationary period, Putney would be used to show the younger horses the ropes,” the spokesman said.

“Putney was a regular feature at football grounds including Charlton, Crystal Palace, Millwall and Wembley as well as numerous ceremonial events.

“At home in his stable he was quite the character, he was well known by the night duty as in his younger days he would frequently try to escape his stable and had been found trying to eat the hay in the barn!

“Feeding times will certainly be quieter. Putney will be a huge loss at Lewisham and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”

