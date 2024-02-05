Olympic rider suspended during investigation over ‘disturbing’ video of training techniques, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Action over “disturbing” training video

An FEI spokesman confirmed to H&H that former Olympic dressage rider Cesar Parra has been provisionally suspended while the governing body investigates “disturbing and abhorrent images and videos in relation to his training techniques that have recently emerged”. The footage includes that showing a horse being hit twice on the neck or head while in ridden training, and a long whip being used with another horse on long lines.

More about this FEI investigation

2. Four-star horse sold to young rider

Event rider Holly Woodhead has lost the ride on the four-star mare Caunton Well Connected, who has been sold to an up-and-coming young rider. Holly took on the ride on “Ping” in the summer of 2022. The mare was produced by Charlotte Dennis and before Holly took on the ride had success with Nicola Wilson. Holly and Ping were eighth and double clear at CCI3*-S Aston-le-Walls, finished 12th at Burgham and jumped clear across country in their first CCI4*-S together, at Little Downham.

What’s next for Holly?

3. A fearless, tiny, gate-jumping rider

A young rider whose pony had done enough for the day but who wanted to jump a five-bar gate thought nothing of “pinching” her mother’s horse to have a go while out with the Pembrokeshire on 27 January. Ella James Winn, who has been riding since she was a toddler, and first went hunting aged two-and-a-half, cleared the gate earlier in the day on 12.2hh Sidney as well. As well as Emma’s Connemara Ollie, Ella also covets Emma’s friend Lilian’s 17.3hh Parker (pictured below), and has had a couple of rides.

Find out more about this plucky pair

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.