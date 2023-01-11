Neurectomies for competition horses, a pony stuck underground and other things the equestrian world is talking about





Neurectomy rule change

As part of its changes brought in for 2023, British Dressage (BD) has amended its horse welfare-related rules on certain neurectomy procedures after feedback from vets. H&H reported last year that BD had published a clarification of its existing rules, confirming to H&H at the time that “horses which have undergone neurectomy surgery at any time are not permitted to compete in BD competitions”. BD has now changed its rules, so horses who have had a surgical procedure impacting limb sensitivity could be eligible to return to competition, provided they meet strict criteria.

Going underground

The West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service went to the rescue of a 27-year-old pony called Prince, who was stuck underground in a sinkhole.

Crews worked with a vet to get a headcollar on the pony, sedate him and put cotton wool into his ears, then used an excavator to dig him out. Technical rescue officer and station manager Damian Cameron said when they arrived Prince was quite calm. “He had been let out of the stable as usual, into the field, and then the stable hand noticed the horse couldn’t be seen,” he said.

How to sort out muddy gateways

Mud, mug, glorious – or not. In wet winters, muddy gateways can be the bane of horse owners’ lives, with the risk of pulling shoes and tweaking tendons, not to mention the horror of pulling your foot free while your boot stays put. H&H speaks to the experts to find out ways of solving the problem.

