Horse put down after sustaining injury on cross-country at Bramham Horse Trials





Ms. Poppins, the ride of Alexandra Knowles from the USA, has been put down after sustaining an injury on the Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course.

The event issued a statement which said:

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Ms. Poppins ridden by Alexandra Knowles (USA) and owned by Katherine O’Brien has been put down while competing in the CCI4*-L section at Bramham International Horse Trials. The horse retired on course between fences and was transported back to the stables by horse ambulance to be assessed by the veterinary team and, as a result of irreparable injuries, the decision was taken. Our thoughts are with the horse’s connections.”

Alexandra posted a statement on her social media channels:

“I am heartbroken to report, after sustaining a traumatic injury on the gallop near the end of what had been an amazing course at Bramham International, my wonderful horse Ms. Poppins has been euthanized. After several opinions from top vets and surgeons, our team decided the most humane decision for her was to let her go. Everyone at AK Eventing loved this little mare, and she will be missed dearly by me, grooms, and her owners, Jim and Katie O’Brien.”

Ms. Poppins, an 11-year-old mare, was produced by Alexandra through the grades and their competition highlights included finishing seventh at Allentown CCI4*-L in the US in May 2021 and fourth at both Fairburn and Unionville’s CCI4*-S classes, also in the US in 2021.

