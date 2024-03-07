‘It promises to be a memorable birthday year’: new sponsor for major British horse trials





Bramham Horse Trials will celebrate its 50th birthday with Defender as its new title sponsor for 2024.

The Defender Bramham Horse Trials runs from 6 to 9 June, with CCI4*-L and CCI4*-S classes as well as the under-25 CCI4*-L.

“Signing this milestone agreement with JLR [Jaguar Land Rover] really is the perfect way to mark our 50th anniversary,” said event director Nicholas Pritchard.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to have the Defender name alongside Bramham.

“The brand, the vehicles and the support have been an integral part of the event for many years and this next evolution in the partnership is fantastic.

“We’re working with the Defender team to now plan a double celebration in June. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our idyllic slice of Yorkshire for what

promises to be a memorable birthday year.”

Alongside the four-star classes will be the NAF Five Star BE80 Championships, British Showjumping, arena eventing, Pony Club showjumping and mounted games, showing, and more.

Anthony Bradbury, marketing director at JLR (UK) said: “Land Rover has been associated with Bramham’s eventing fixtures since 1974, and we are delighted to be part of their 50th birthday celebrations with Defender.”

The fixture’s 2024 charitable partner is The British Horse Society.

Luhmühlen welcomes new sponsor

Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials has welcomed a major new sponsor for 2024.

Porsche Zentrum Lüneburg, part of Senger PZ GmbH, joins Meßmer and Lotto Niedersachsen among the main sponsors of this year’s fixture (13 to 16 June).

“Due to the support of these companies we can face the financial challenges of this major event,” said event director Julia Otto.

“In addition, there are many local, German and international partners to be thankful for, such as equestrian brand LeMieux, which has also been Luhmühlen’s merchandising partner since 2023. We are extremely grateful to all these partners for their support.”

She added: “The event is definitely a team effort. We are immensely grateful for the ongoing support of Longines. They are not only the title partner: Longines Timing also covers the professional technical performance for the eventing sport on the show days.”

SEIB expands support of British Riding Clubs

SEIB Insurance Brokers has expanded its sponsorship of British Riding Clubs (BRC) with a valuable partnership for the next two years.

SEIB has supported BRC and its events for more than 30 years.

In addition to the sponsorship of the SEIB Novice Winter Championships, it will become title sponsor of the SEIB BRC Quadrille of the Year, the SEIB National Horse Trials Championships and the SEIB Combined Championships until 2026.

“We are thrilled to be working even more closely with SEIB. We have had a great relationship for many years and feel that this really reflects the commitment SEIB have in supporting the grassroots equestrian sector,” said Rachael Hollely-Thompson, head of BRC.

Katie Oswald, head of marketing at SEIB, added: “Supporting grassroots riders is something that is incredibly important to us at SEIB, after all, they are the future of equestrian sports. British Riding Clubs play such a fundamental part in providing opportunities and progression for these riders, and we are hugely excited to be getting more involved in the BRC championships.”

Agria reveals host of new rider partnerships

Insurance firm Agria has signed a raft of new partnership agreements with top riders.

Five-star British event rider Kirsty Chabert and top showjumper Mark Edwards have recently joined the company’s list of sponsored riders. Agria has also signed Swedish medal-winning showjumper Henrik von Eckermann.

Kirsty said: “As someone who rides many homebred horses, I am all about long-term progression, and doing the best for the horse throughout its life.

“Agria’s lifetime equine promise, supporting horses for their whole life, and their work in welfare is therefore especially important to me.”

Mark, whose horses are either homebred or home-produced, shared similar thoughts.

Agria’s collaboration with Henrik involves increasing equestrian knowledge among riders at all levels in Europe.

“Agria has been involved in the horse world for as long as I can remember,” said Henrik. “I have looked at how they have collaborated with other top riders, invested in horse research but also discussed injury prevention measures – this is something that I would like to be part of.”

He added: “I have tried to summarise what I have learned over the years about producing happy horses in a basic, three-pillar philosophy – based around sensitivity, individual adaptation and an ongoing quest for knowledge. Hopefully there is something in these that can be useful to others.

“Healthy and durable horses are a prerequisite for successful competition riders, and for riders at all levels. Preventative measures are crucial to avoid many types of lameness and colic attacks, and are founded in good daily management and training methods.”

Gallagher extends support

Global insurance broking and risk management firm Gallagher is sponsoring the Grade One opening race on day two of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle.

The firm joined The Jockey Club as its official community partner in May 2023, with the aim of opening the sport up to young people from a broad range of backgrounds and communities.

The sponsorship of the Grade One Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle (registered as the Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle) is an expansion of the partnership.

Sophie Chambers, managing director of Gallagher’s bloodstock practice, said: “Our partnership has made real progress in our aim to expand the sport to more young people and this is the natural next step.”

Acting director of partnerships at The Jockey Club, Matt Powell said: “Gallagher has been instrumental in expanding the junior and youth experience days which are a hugely important part of our joint efforts to engage communities that the sport doesn’t traditionally reach.

“We are excited to see our partnership grow with the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle opening the Festival card on Wednesday.”

Woof Wear signs youth rider

Equestrian protection brand Woof Wear has signed a sponsorship agreement with British under-21 dressage rider Beatrice Butterworth.

“I am honoured to join Woof Wear as a sponsored rider. I’ve been using Woof Wear products for as long as I can remember and adore the latest matching styles,” said Beatrice, who will be supported in her journey with pony Carlsson and new horse, Ivo.

Ali Felton, Woof Wear sales director, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Bea to the Woof Wear family. As a sponsored rider, Bea will play a key role in providing valuable feedback for our ongoing product development.”

