Rolex sponsors €500,000 Dublin grand prix, plus more partnership news





Dublin Horse Show in Rolex deal

The RDS Dublin Horse Show grand prix will offer a record prize fund of €500,000 (£428,000) in 2024.

The news comes alongside the announcement that luxury watchmaker Rolex will be the show’s grand prix sponsor and official timepiece.

“As the 100th anniversary of International team jumping at Dublin approaches in 2026, the RDS is looking to the future of the show, and to the role the society will play on the future of equestrianism,” said show director Pat Hanly.

“The RDS is committed to growing its show and the sport, by bringing the best riders in the world, and top-level international competition, to Ireland. Working with committed, like-minded and high-level sponsors such as Rolex is fundamental in achieving this.”

Eventing leagues expand

Two eventing leagues that made their debuts last season are returning for 2024 with expanded calendars.

The Arena Saddles novice league and the Agria Lifetime Equine BE100 league, which ran exclusively at BEDE events in 2023, has expanded to include more venues beyond BEDE fixtures and will comprise 18 events this season. Both leagues will conclude at Osberton International (2) in October.

Pre-registration is required to join the leagues, and points cannot be collected for events completed prior to registration.

Arena Saddles has offered a new saddle of the rider’s choice as part of the enhanced prize package for its novice league. Agria’s support includes a £1,500 cash prize pot for its BE100 league, including £700 to the winner, Agria goodies for the top three, an Agria sponsorship package for the year, including branded kit, photoshoot and lesson with one of Agria’s sponsored riders to the winner.

An Arena Saddles spokesman said: “Supporting our eventing community is our passion at Arena Saddles. That’s why we are delighted to partner with BEDE Events for the Arena Saddles Novice League again in 2024.

“The series is unique in offering a range of events for riders of all levels, from grassroots to international, making it such an important and valued series for the eventing community.”

Vicki Wentworth, Agria UK managing director, added: “Agria is delighted to support this series which recognises the dedication and talent of the one- or two-horse amateur rider. We well know how much work, investment – and fun – goes into riding at a good standard and it’s this sort of partnership that Agria supports with our lifetime equine policy that allows veterinary conditions and ailments to be covered year after year, giving your horse the very best care possible.

“Best of luck to all those competing in the 2024 Agria Lifetime Equine BE100 League.”

KBIS signs deal with Lewis Carrier

Insurer KBIS has partnered with British dressage rider Lewis Carrier.

KBIS executive director Lawrence Gill said the firm is “thrilled” to welcome Lewis to the team.

“Lewis’s dedication to the sport and rise to the top aligns perfectly with our values,” he said. “This partnership represents a shared commitment to excellence, and we are excited to support Lewis on his journey to further success.”

Lewis added: “I’ve always found KBIS incredibly helpful, no matter the type of insurance.

“It’s a privilege to work with such a highly regarded company that has played a vital part in helping me build my business.”

Susie Berry partners with Amerigo Saddles

Irish five-star event rider Susie Berry has signed a deal with Amerigo Saddles ahead of the 2024 eventing season.

“We’ve followed Susie’s career from a distance for a number of seasons and are delighted to now be supporting a young rider of Susie’s calibre,” said Simon Middleton, managing director of Zebra Products’, Amerigo’s UK distributor.

“With a world and European Championships under her belt we’re looking forwards to supporting Susie and her team in this, an Olympic year.”

Susie, who has three horses with the required qualifications to be in with a chance of selection for Paris 2024 and two others targeting qualification events, said: “I’m so grateful to Amerigo and Zebra Products for their support.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Amerigo team and to ride in their beautifully designed saddles. I’ve got a very big year ahead, and hopefully I can do the partnership proud.”

