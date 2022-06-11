Ros Canter takes second after Bramham CCI4*-L cross-country, as Zara Tindall and Izzy Taylor’s second ride fault





Ros Canter holds second in the CCI4*-L after an action-packed day of Bramham Horse Trials cross-country.

Ros and Pencos Crown Jewel, a 13-year-old mare owned by Annie Makin and Kate James, enjoyed a super round over Ian Stark’s track to finish seven seconds inside the optimum time. The moved up from third after dressage when Piggy March and Coolparks Sarco had a run-out on course.

Izzy Taylor holds the overnight lead on Monkeying Around, but she has less than a fence in hand over Ros.

Several riders who could have made an impact on the leaderboard had faults during the final minutes of the Bramham Horse Trials cross-country for this class.

Izzy and her second ride Ringwood Madras, who were equal seventh after dressage, had 20 faults at the Suregrow Kidney Ponds (fence 11abc). The mare overjumped the log into the first pond and it was then impossible for the pair to make the turn to the hedge into the second pond.

Zara Tindall could have gone into the top 10 if she had come home without penalties on Class Affair, but the chestnut hit the log at 15a hard with his front legs, firing Zara out of the saddle.

The last rider in this class, Kirsty Chabert on Opposition Loire, had 2.8 time-faults and retains the fourth place she held after dressage, on the same score as French rider Tom Carlile, who is third overnight after his good early round on Darmagnac De Beliard.

Japanese competitor Toshiyuki Tanaka put in a brave clear inside the time on his second ride Swiper JRA for fifth after this phase. Toshiyuki’s first ride Ventura De La Chaule JRA was put down after an accident on course earlier in the day.

