Bramham fairytale is over for Piggy March and Nicola Wilson’s ride Coolparks Sarco





Dressage leaders Piggy March and Coolparks Sarco had 20 jumping penalties on the Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course to relinquish their top spot in the CCI4*-L class.

It was the end of a potential fairytale Bramham result, with Piggy standing in on Jo and James Lambert’s horse for the injured Nicola Wilson, whose name is so associated with her local event at Bramham.

Piggy and “Jeremy” were having a super round until the Speedi-Beat Double Feat at fences 19ab. They jumped the airy oxer coming out of the trees, but the canter became a little unbalanced in the five strides on a downhill left-hand curve to the triple brush oxer and Coolparks Sarco ran out. They finished the course with 5.6 time-faults.

Piggy’s penalties mean Izzy Taylor, with her own and Mark Sartori’s Monkeying Around, will hold the lead overnight in this class.

Around the time of Piggy’s round it was announced that the optimum time had been changed to 10min 31sec (three seconds more than the original 10min 28sec) to account for the extra distance covered by those who went after fence 7ab, the Bramham Leap, was removed from the competition. This means Izzy Taylor’s original 2.4 time-faults have been reduced to 1.2 time-penalties.

There are just a few competitors still to start in the CCI4*-L class and then the rising stars in the under-25 CCI4*-L will take on the Bramham Horse Trials cross-country challenge.

Heidi Coy has already been out on course in the under-15 class, starting out of order on Russal Z because she has two rides. She had 11 jumping penalties for breaking a frangible at the second white gate at The Equi-Trek Spinney (fence 13b) where Russal Z appeared not to sight the fence until the moment of take off.

