Horse put down after accident on Bramham Horse Trials cross-country





Ventura De La Chaule JRA, the ride of Toshiyuki Tanaka, has been put down after a fall on the Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course.

The event issued a statement which stated: “It is with great sadness that we announce that Ventura De La Chaule JRA, ridden by Toshiyuki Tanaka (JPN) and owned by the Japanese Equestrian Federation, was humanely destroyed as a result of an accident at fence 7b, the Bramham Leap, while competing in the CCI4*-L section at Bramham International Horse Trials. The rider was uninjured.”

Toshiyuki was the seventh rider out on course this morning and after his fall at the skinny hedge over a ditch at fence 7b there was a hold of around 20 minutes. The pair were in 16th place after dressage.

Ventura De La Chaule JRA was a 13-year-old Selle Français gelding by Diamant De Semilly, out of a mare by Hand In Glove. He started his international career with French double European champion Nicolas Touzaint, before Japanese rider Atushi Negishi took over in 2017. Toshiyuki, a two-time Olympian who is based in Gloucestershire, started competing the horse at the start of this year.

The cross-country at Bramham, over Ian Stark’s courses, is back underway now, with the CCI4*-L competitors on course. They will be followed by the up-and-coming stars in the British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L and then the competitors in the Land Rover CCI4*-S. The showjumping in the CCI4*-S has just concluded.

Update at 11.55am: the fence where Toshiyuki Tanaka and Ventura De La Chaule JRA fell has now been taken out of the course, so the rest of the competitors will bypass fences 7a and 7b.

More news from Bramham:

How to watch Bramham Horse Trials Ready to face Ian Stark’s Bramham CCI4*-L course? Take a virtual walk round the track… ‘I have to keep quite strong because we miss her’: Piggy March goes into Bramham CCI4*-L lead on Nicola Wilson’s ride Bramham Horse Trials cross-country times released: find out what time the leaders go Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with Queen’s Platinum Jubilee special offer

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.