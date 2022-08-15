Medals, what’s better than medals, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Britain’s showjumpers’ first World Champs medal since 1998

It was team bronze for Britain, this being the first World Showjumping Championships medal the country has won since 1998. The result was also more than enough to secure qualification to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sweden was in a league of its own to take gold, but it was a case of mission accomplished for the Brits.

2. An ultra-competitive para dressage World Championships

We are well used to Britain picking up team gold at every major para dressage championship, and being weighed down by individual gold medals to boot. That wasn’t the case this year, where a seriously competitive field meant, for example, Sophie Wells scoring just under 80% in her grade V freestyle was enough for bronze not gold this time.

Sophie’s response gives a fascinating insight. She explains her mindset has changed over the years, and although she is still as competitive as ever, there is more to life than medals. “I never thought I’d get to a place where, if I didn’t win gold on the first day, it actually didn’t matter,” she said. “I literally had no disappointment inside of me when I found that out, and that’s a really nice place to be. I’ve won 20 golds in my career, but actually, has it made me happy? No. But the horses going amazingly and seeing them progress and building confidence is what makes me happy now, regardless of the score.”

And it’s not as though Britain’s super team didn’t come home with plenty for their mantlepiece…

3. The phenomenal horse who didn’t touch a single pole at these championships

Henrik von Eckermann and his exceptional campaigner King Edward added another historic gold for Sweden to their CV, topping the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships results table with two flawless rounds on individual final day (14 August). This unstoppable partnership, who helped Sweden to Olympic gold in Tokyo last year, did not touch a pole throughout the week of competition. They started the final day as leaders, with a clear first round nailing their gold medal chances. What an incredible athlete, and a joy to watch.

