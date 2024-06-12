Two horses sent to holding box at Luhmühlen Horse Trials CCI5* first trot-up





Two horses were sent to the holding box during the 2024 Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials CCI5* first-trot up today (12 June), but all combinations were ultimately accepted.

Forty-two horses were presented to ground jury president Anne-Mette Binder for Denmark, and members Sandy Phillips of Great Britain, and Joachim Dimmek of Germany.

Commander Vg, the 13-year-old ride of Lithuania’s Aistis Vitkauskas, and Rubis De Prere, the 19-year-old ride for Italy’s Pietro Sandei, were sent to the holding box. Both horses were accepted on re-inspection, and all combinations will move forward to the Luhmühlen Horse Trials CCI5* dressage phase.

This year’s five-star start list features a 19-strong British contingent. Among those are Ros Canter and her own and Alex Moody’s 2023 Pau winner Izilot DHI, David Doel and his, Mary Fox and Gillian Jonas’ 2023 Burghley runner-up Galileo Nieuwmoed, and 2021 Luhmühlen winner Mollie Summerland with her own and Paula Cloke’s Flow 7.

Yasmin Ingham will contest the five-star class with Rehy DJ and the CCI4*-S with Banzai du Loir, both owned by Janette Chinn and The Su Davies Foundation. Tom McEwen has two horses in the CCI5*; John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn’s Brookfield Quality and Vicky Bates and David Myer’s CHF Cooliser. Tom will ride the Lamberts and Deidre Johnston’s JL Dublin in the CCI4*-S.

Other Brits taking part in the Luhmühlen Horse Trials CCI5* include Laura Collett and Lucy Nelson’s 13-year-old grey mare Hester (Laura also has her own, Karen Bartlett and Keith Scott’s Luhmühlen five-star winner London 52 in the CCI4*-S), Alice Casburn and her mother Caroline’s Topspin, and Kirsty Chabert with Opposition Heraldik Girl, owned by Caroline Caines, John Johnston and Kate Monserrate.

A number of British riders will be making their top level debut at the German event, including Laura Birley and her own Bob Cotton Bandit, and former young rider team medallist Katie Bleloch, who rides her own Goldlook.

New Zealand’s Tim Price will ride Viscount Victor in the CCI5*, while Ireland has seven combinations on the start list including Susie Berry with two horses, Kilcandra Capitol and Monbeg By Design.

The first day of Luhmühlen Horse Trials dressage gets under way tomorrow (13 June). The CCI4*-S starts at 7.15am UK time (8.15am local time) and the CCI5* dressage begins at 1pm UK time (2pm local time).

