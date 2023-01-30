Burghley winner and Olympic medallist put down: ‘He made dreams come true’





The Burghley winner and London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Lenamore was put down on Saturday (28 January), aged 30.

New Zealand rider Caroline Powell, who rode the grey son of Sea Crest to his greatest successes, described him as “a little horse with an enormous heart”.

Lexi Jackson (née MacKinnon), who co-owned Lenamore (“Ed”) with her mother Janie and produced him up to five-star level, said it was “the saddest of days”.

“He made dreams come true and gave us years of memories to cherish… thank you Ed and thank you Mum for being there with him from the beginning and right up until the end. We will never forget you,” she said.

Caroline added: “What a character, what a journey, what an honour. A huge thank you to Janie and Lexi for entrusting Ed to me and for the amazing journey he took us on.”

Starting his career in the days when three-day events included roads and tracks and steeplechase, Lenamore was one of the most consistent and popular five-star horses of his era.

With Lexi he completed three Bramham Horse Trials and Blenheim Horse Trials at the now CCI4*-L level, before the ride moved to Caroline in 20o4, when the pair were second in the CCI3* (now CCI4*-L) at Blair Castle Horse Trials, their first international event together.

The following year, his first at five-star, Lenamore was 14th at Badminton Horse Trials and fifth at Burghley Horse Trials. He became a fixture at the British five-stars over the following years – in total he completed seven Badmintons (finishing in the top 14 on all but one occasion, with his best placing being fourth in 2008) and five Burghleys (all in the top eight bar one).

Lenamore’s day of days came at Burghley 2010 when he took the top spot, finishing on his dressage score. It was a stellar autumn for the MacKinnon-Jackson family as Lexi married Henry Jackson just weeks later, with Lenamore appearing as a guest of honour at the wedding.

The pair made their New Zealand team debut at the 2006 Aachen World Equestrian Games and went on to contest two Olympics, finishing 14th individually in Hong Kong in 2008 and taking team bronze in 2012 in London when Lenamore was 19 years old.

The 2012 Olympics was Lenamore’s final event and he was retired from eventing the following spring.

You might also be interested in:

Five-star event rider makes the switch to showjumping: ‘My heart just isn’t in eventing’ Promising four-star event horse sold to the US for Olympic medallist to ride Owner of Tinka’s Serenade, Call Again Cavalier and Banzai Du Loir dies age 73 Five-star event horse enjoys happy return to competition following injury *January savings* 3 Horse & Hound magazines for £3/$3/€3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.