



Sportwoman of the Year 2024

Paris Olympic team gold and individual bronze medallist Laura Collett could be following in the footsteps of fellow elite event rider Zara Tindall and top jockey Hollie Doyle as she has been shortlisted for The Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year 2024 award. Riding her three-time five-star and Tokyo Olympic team gold medal-winner London 52, Laura set an Olympic record with an eventing dressage score of 17.5 in Paris, going on to stand on the individual podium and take the team title with Ros Canter (Lordships Graffalo) and Tom McEwen (JL Dublin). The result in the sportswoman of the year category will be decided by The Sunday Times’ judging panel.

Read full story

It’s in the family genes

Toby McCain-Mitchell, grandson of legendary Grand National-winning trainer Ginger McCain, claimed his first Cheltenham winner in the Glenfarclas Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase on Friday (25 October), when he produced a masterful ride under Rules on The Newest One. The rookie jockey started out in showjumping, before making a name for himself in point-to-points, and is now riding out daily for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies. Toby’s cousins Abbie and Ella McCain have also enjoyed success in the saddle, and the racing dynasty’s celebrations continued at Aintree on Sunday (28 October) where Toby’s uncle Donald McCain saddled Minella Drama to win the Grade Two Virgin Bet Old Roan Handicap Chase under Brian Hughes.

Read full story

Farewell to owner Clive Smith

The H&H team was saddened to hear that Clive Smith, the owner of racing greats Kauto Star and Master Minded, had died following a short illness, aged 82. As a British Horseracing Authority (BHA) spokesperson said, Mr Smith owned horses “that captured the imagination of racing fans young and old”, adding: “They lit up some of our biggest days and will live for ever in the memories of all who love our sport.” We join the BHA in extending our condolences to Mr Smith’s family and friends.

Read Mr Smith’s obituary

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major events including London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout Pau five-star, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now