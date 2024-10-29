British Olympic gold medallist shortlisted for prestigious sporting award





Paris Olympic team gold and individual bronze medallist Laura Collett has been shortlisted for The Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year 2024 award.

Laura, a triple five-star winner, spearheaded the British side’s success at Paris 2024 aboard London 52 – the horse with whom she has also won Badminton, Pau and Luhmühlen, as well as Tokyo Olympic team gold.

The pair set an Olympic record with their eventing dressage score of 17.5 in Paris, going on to stand on the individual podium and take the team title with Ros Canter (Lordships Graffalo) and Tom McEwen (JL Dublin).

The result in the sportswoman of the year category will be decided by the judging panel, which includes former jockey turned ITV racing pundit Megan Nicholls.

“These awards are a testament to the incredible achievements of women in sport over the past year,” said Ben Taylor, editor of The Sunday Times.

“From world-class athletes who shone at global events like the Olympics, to champions on local pitches and courts, every nominee has made a significant impact. This year, we’re excited to expand the scope of the awards even further, ensuring that women’s contributions to sport at every level are recognised and celebrated.”

Past winners include leading event rider Zara Tindall and top jockey Hollie Doyle.

Olympic medal-winning rower Georgie Brayshaw, who also rides and was partially paralysed in a fall as a teenager, is among the GB women’s quadruple scull side nominated for the Switzerland Tourism Team of the Year.

Georgie, Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott and Lola Anderson won gold on the water in Paris this summer.

The team award is among the categories decided by public vote, which is open until midday on 27 November, at www.sportswomenoftheyear.co.uk.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout Pau five-star, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now