Laura Collett, Badminton’s return and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Laura Collett’s incredible Badminton win

Laura Collett and London 52’s fantastic win on Badminton Horse Trials’ return certainly pleased the huge crowds gathered for the event’s much anticipated comeback. Laura and London led from start to finish, adding just 0.4 of a time-fault in the showjumping to their 21 dressage score – their final total of 21.4 being a record score for the event. “I have no words – that horse is amazing,” a very emotional Laura said after her round on the 13-year-old, owned by Keith Scott, Karen Bartlett and Laura. “He jumped his socks off – I couldn’t see a distance anywhere and he just went higher and higher and I’m just so lucky.”

2. Ros Canter’s impressive new star

Ros Canter had an unbelievable ride on five-star newcomer Lordships Graffalo to finish second at Badminton Horse Trials. The 10-year-old is proving himself a very worthy successor to Ros’s world champion Allstar B, who finished 12th yesterday (8 May).

“He’s an incredible horse and so honest; he gets better as time goes on, he tries harder and harder,” Ros said. “As a four-year-old he was casual, but he just seems to get the job more and more. He tried so hard in there. I never would have dreamed of this result – we didn’t even know if he was ready, so to finish second is unreal.”

3. Nicola Wilson stable in hospital after fall at Badminton

Nicola’s team released an update yesterday on the rider’s Facebook page following her fall at Badminton Horse Trials in the cross-country phase on Saturday (7 May). As of yesterday, Nicola remained in hospital but was conscious and stable. The statement read: “Following her fall from JL Dublin at Badminton Horse Trials on Saturday 7th May, Nicola has had a comfortable night in hospital and is conscious in a stable condition awaiting further tests. She is receiving the best possible care from the team at Southmead Hospital.”

