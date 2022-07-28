‘I’ve been trying to win this half my life!’ Gemma’s Hickstead win as other favourites find mixed fortunes





Gemma Stevens (née Tattersall) realised an ambition she had held half her life as she won the Ashby Underwriting Eventers’ Challenge at the Royal International Horse Show.

The world team gold medallist and Flash Cooley clipped one fence but were still fast enough to see off all comers in the class, finishing a second and a half ahead of My Ernie and Helen Witchell, on 125.26.

“That was all right, wasn’t it!” Gemma said. “A good afternoon’s work.”

The versatile Irish-bred 10-year-old, who won at advanced level at Aston-le-Walls on 22 July, and competed in the mini major and ride and drive classes at Bolesworth International (29 June-3 July), showed the acceleration of a Ferrari on the course, which featured tight turns, long gallops and some of the famous Derby and speed Derby fences.

“He likes going fast,” said Gemma. “He’s a really cool little dude, so much fun and he absolutely loves it. And as my father has just reminded me, I’ve been trying to win this class for over half my life. Being here is like being at home; I live 15 minutes away and always come schooling here, so I’m really happy to win here.”

Gemma, who has been invited to compete her showjumper MGH Candy Girl in Saturday’s Queen Elizabeth II Cup, which she described as a “dream come true”, added that she “still gets butterflies” at competing in the International Arena.

“Everyone comes here and wants to jump in the main ring so I’m so lucky to jump in there, and to win,” she said. “I felt really relaxed all day, then I was really nervous; I always want to do well and give it my best, and I know what it takes, and how fast you have to go so it’s fun and exciting, and also scary. Helen is incredibly competitive, and a fantastic rider on a fantastic horse, so I knew I’d really have to go.

“We just had that little fence; he was trying to be careful and just got a bit close and I thought ‘I won’t beat that time but I’ll give it a bloody good go!’. He’s so nippy and careful, so you can just trust him.”

There were mixed fortunes for some of the favourites; Badminton winner Laura Collett, on Dacapo, had a stop at the first part of the Devil’s Dyke and tipped the last to finish on 142.04, and defending champions Nicky Hill on Kilrodan Sailorette, who had started in fine style, had a fall at fence three but both walked out of the arena.

Third place went to Pippa Funnell on her European team silver medal-winning Majas Hope, finishing on 126.89.

