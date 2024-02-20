A disabled rider calls for change, an Olympian has her say, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. “I can’t ride in able-bodied or para classes”

A disabled rider who is not eligible to be classified for para dressage, despite living with a condition that affects her entire body and prevents her from competing in able-bodied classes, is calling for her syndrome to be recognised. Vicki Hoban has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which affects her in a number of ways, including causing her joints dislocating easily, which is painful, debilitating and will require surgical intervention. “I can’t compete in able-bodied as I’m too disabled, but I can’t compete in para classes because I’m told I’m not disabled enough,” Vicki told H&H. “So I’m stuck, but I’m not the only one.”

2. Isabell Werth speaks out

Top German dressage rider Isabell Werth has released a statement calling on people to be “factual, objective and fair” when commenting on current issues raised about the sport. She says it is important that “we can have an honest and fair discussion, which will show the difference between bad riding and animal abuse”, adding“mistakes in riding should and must be discussed… but please, it has to be factual, objective and fair.” She adds that she supports official action being taken in cases of proven animal abuse.

3. Historic success for Saffie in the UAE

Talented female jockey Saffie Osborne, 21, made history at Meydan in Dubai on Friday (16 February) when she became the first woman to ride a winner at the racecourse. The win on Ouzo, who is trained by her father Jamie Osborne and owned by The Other Club, was all more impressive as she has only recently returned to the saddle after suffering torn knee ligaments in a fall in early October. She followed this with a win in Doha, Qatar, less than 24 hours later.

