Irish team named for European Eventing Championships: one rider to make senior squad debut





The Irish team for the European Eventing Championships in Avenches, Switzerland (23-26 September), has been announced.

The riders and horses named for the event are:

Clare Abbott with Jewelent, owned by Catherine Abbott, Barbra Allen and Lisa Rosbothm

Cathal Daniels with LEB Lias Jewel, owned by Jo Breheny

Padraig McCarthy with Leonidas II, owned by Diane Brunsden, Peter Cattell and his rider, or Fallulah, owned by Amanda Boyle, Nicholas Boyle, Diane Brunsden, Peter Cattell and her rider (Leonidas has been named as Padraig’s ride on the event definite entries)

Joseph Murphy with Cesar V, owned by The Way Forward Syndicate

Fred Scala with Everon Vivendi, owned by his rider and his father Emilio

Steven Smith with Galwaybay Echo, owned by June Burgess

Irish team: European Eventing Championships marks debut for Scala

Four of the riders will compete on the team and two as individuals.

Fred Scala makes his senior championship debut, while all the horses except Leonidas – who went to the 2016 Olympics and 2014 World Equestrian Games with former rider Mark Todd – will be at their first championship.

The full definite entries for the European Championships have now been released (PDF download). Seventy-three pairs are listed to start, from 17 different countries. Thirteen nations have enough riders entered to compete as a team, while Denmark, Finland, Lithuania and Poland will only send individual competitors.

The teams at the Europeans will be from Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, the Russian Federation, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

