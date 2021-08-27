



The British team for the European Eventing Championships in Avenches, Switzerland (22-26 September), has been named.

The squad of six is:

Sarah Bullimore, 48, based in Keysoe, Bedfordshire, with the Kew Jumping Syndicate, her husband Brett’s and her own 10-year-old chestnut home-bred gelding Corouet (Balou du Rouet x Lovis Corinth; groom to be confirmed)

Ros Canter, 35, based in Hallington, Lincolnshire, with Caroline Moore’s and her own 16-year-old bay gelding Allstar B (Ephebe For Ever x Erkstein, breeder: FAJ Van der Burg, NED; groom: Sarah Charnley) and as a direct reserve, Michele Saul’s nine-year-old bay gelding Lordships Graffalo (Grafenstolz x Rock King, breeder: Lordships Stud Writtle College, GBR)

Kitty King, 39, based in Chippenham, Wiltshire, with Diana Bown, Sally Eyre, Samantha Wilson and Sally Lloyd-Baker’s 12-year-old grey gelding Vendredi Biats (Winningmood x Camelia de Ruelles, breeder: Phillipe Brivois, FRA; groom: Chloe Fry)

Piggy March, 40, based in Maidwell, Northamptonshire, with John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn’s 12-year-old bay gelding Brookfield Inocent (Inocent x Kings Servant, breeder: John Mulvey, IRL; groom: Amy Phillips)

Izzy Taylor, 38, based in Bicester, Oxfordshire, with Mark Sartori’s and her own 10-year-old bay gelding Monkeying Around (Bertoli W x Donnerhall II, breeder: Christian Heinrich, GER; groom: Rebecca Ross)

Nicola Wilson, 44, based in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, with Deirdre Johnston and James and Jo Lambert’s 10-year-old dark brown gelding JL Dublin (Diarados Cheeky Boy x Cantano, breeder: Volker Coettsche-Goetze, GER; groom: Ruth Asquith)

All the riders have previous senior championship experience, while four of the six named horses will make their championship debuts. Only double world gold medallist Allstar B – who was also Britain’s alternate horse at the recent Tokyo Olympics – and Vendredi Biats, who was best of the British horses at the 2019 European Championships, boast previous championship experience.

It will be announced at a later date which four pairs will compete on the team and which two as individuals.

British eventing performance manager Richard Waygood commented: “I’m very excited about this selection for the Europeans. It invests in the here and now and in the future by providing development opportunities for potential combinations for Paris and beyond.”

Selection decisions for the European Eventing Championships British team are subject to the athletes and horses maintaining fitness and performance, and this list may be amended at any stage.

