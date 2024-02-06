Investigation into fatal fall, a top rider moving across the world, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Investigation underway into fatal fall

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) and Point-to-Point Authority (PPA) are investigating the point-to-point fall at Charing, Kent, in which 25-year-old rider Keagan Kirkby died to identify if there are any learnings that can continue to improve the sport’s safety. In a joint statement they said: “The medical facilities and teams at Charing racecourse on Sunday were fully compliant with the required standards and included two racecourse doctors and three fully equipped ambulances with paramedic crews. The medical team attended Mr Kirkby within 30 seconds of his fall. Further support was provided by 999 road and air ambulances. Despite the immediate medical attention the injuries were of such an extent that it was not possible to save Mr Kirkby’s life.”

2. A “sink or swim” move for a top rider

New Zealand event rider Monica Spencer has moved to the United States, with her husband Andrew and the couple’s two-year-old son Gus, as she continues her preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Last year Monica was based in Pennsylvania with her top horse Artist, but she has now made a more permanent move to Ocala, Florida, with Artist plus three two-star horses. “I think all of these horses have Olympic potential,” she said. “This is the big move – sink or swim!”

3. Iconic Clyesdales return

The Budweiser Clydesdales are returning to delight Super Bowl fans once more, this time with a snowy addition to their popular TV adverts. The advert, titled “Old-School Delivery”, is directed by Academy Award-nominated film-maker and Emmy Award-winning commercial director Henry Alex Rubin and was created by FCB New York.

Kristina Punwani, head of marketing at Budweiser USA said: “This year, we’re thrilled to bring our fans a piece of the traditional Super Bowl entertainment that they know and love from Budweiser: the iconic Clydesdales. We knew there was no better way to show Budweiser’s continued commitment to delivering for its fans than with our biggest celebrities.”

