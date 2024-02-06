{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Investigation into fatal fall, a top rider moving across the world, plus other things the horse world is talking about

Horse & Hound’s daily debrief, brought to you every weekday morning
Carol Phillips Carol Phillips

    • 1. Investigation underway into fatal fall

    The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) and Point-to-Point Authority (PPA) are investigating the point-to-point fall at Charing, Kent, in which 25-year-old rider Keagan Kirkby died to identify if there are any learnings that can continue to improve the sport’s safety. In a joint statement they said: “The medical facilities and teams at Charing racecourse on Sunday were fully compliant with the required standards and included two racecourse doctors and three fully equipped ambulances with paramedic crews. The medical team attended Mr Kirkby within 30 seconds of his fall. Further support was provided by 999 road and air ambulances. Despite the immediate medical attention the injuries were of such an extent that it was not possible to save Mr Kirkby’s life.”

    2. A “sink or swim” move for a top rider

    New Zealand eventer Monica Spencer (pictured here at the World Championships with Artist) has moved to the United States in her pursuit of a place at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

    Monica and Artist and the 2022 World Championships.

    New Zealand event rider Monica Spencer has moved to the United States, with her husband Andrew and the couple’s two-year-old son Gus, as she continues her preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Last year Monica was based in Pennsylvania with her top horse Artist, but she has now made a more permanent move to Ocala, Florida, with Artist plus three two-star horses. “I think all of these horses have Olympic potential,” she said. “This is the big move – sink or swim!”

    3. Iconic Clyesdales return

    The Budweiser Clydesdales are returning to delight Super Bowl fans once more, this time with a snowy addition to their popular TV adverts. The advert, titled “Old-School Delivery”, is directed by Academy Award-nominated film-maker and Emmy Award-winning commercial director Henry Alex Rubin and was created by FCB New York.

    Kristina Punwani, head of marketing at Budweiser USA said: “This year, we’re thrilled to bring our fans a piece of the traditional Super Bowl entertainment that they know and love from Budweiser: the iconic Clydesdales. We knew there was no better way to show Budweiser’s continued commitment to delivering for its fans than with our biggest celebrities.”

    Carol Phillips
    H&H website editor
    Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.
