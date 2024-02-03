Iconic Clydesdales prove mightier than a blizzard in new Super Bowl commercial





The Clydesdales and their Labrador friend are back for a snowy edition of the Budweiser Super Bowl advert.

The film opens with a wintry scene, then cutting from a bar to a snow-covered field, where a Clydsesdale nudges a Budweiser delivery driver who has the idea to deliver beer the traditional way.

The driver and his colleague, the latter played by Fred Dana, a real-life Budsweiser wholesaler of more than 34 years, load up the cart and the team of horses head out into the snow.

When the weather starts to close in, the bar’s yellow labrador appears and escorts the horses the rest of the way.

“Budweiser has been synonymous with the Super Bowl for decades and the broadcast continues to be a very special moment for our brand and a core pillar of our advertising strategy,” said Kristina Punwani, head of marketing at Budweiser USA.

“This year, we’re thrilled to bring our fans a piece of the traditional Super Bowl entertainment that they know and love from Budweiser: the iconic Clydesdales.

“We knew there was no better way to show Budweiser’s continued commitment to delivering for its fans than with our biggest celebrities.”

The advert, titled “Old-School Delivery”, is directed by Academy Award-nominated film-maker and Emmy Award-winning commercial director Henry Alex Rubin and was created by FCB New York.

It is the Clydesdale’s 46th Super Bowl appearance and this year, the horses will be bringing beer to bars in the city in Las Vegas, where Super Bowl LVIII takes place on 11 February.

