‘Our thoughts are with his family’: investigations into fatal point-to-point fall to continue to improve safety

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) and Point-to-Point Authority (PPA) are investigating the fall yesterday (4 February) in which a 25-year-old rider died.

H&H reported that the horse Keagan Kirkby was riding at Charing, Kent, yesterday ran through the wing of a jump. Mr Kirkby could not be saved despite medics’ best efforts.

The BHA and PPA put out a joint statement today.

“The necessary steps in response to this tragic incident commenced immediately after the race on Sunday and have continued today,” it reads.

“The BHA are visiting the site and will work with the PPA, the racecourse and attending medical teams to ensure that the incident is fully reviewed. All of the relevant bodies will also assist the police and/or environmental health officer with any enquiries they wish to make.”

The statement adds that the medical facilities and teams at Charing racecourse yesterday were fully compliant with required standards; there were two racecourse doctors and three fully equipped ambulances with paramedic crews.

“The medical team attended Mr Kirkby within 30 seconds of his fall,” it reads. “Further support was provided by 999 road and air ambulances. Despite the immediate medical attention the injuries were of such an extent that it was not possible to save Mr Kirkby’s life.

“It is important that, with any incident such as this, we do all that we can to understand what caused it, and whether there is anything we can learn from it. There is a risk attached to racing which can never be entirely removed, but we are committed to ensure that we assess every incident and use any findings to help continually improve our safety record.

“Our thoughts remain with Keagan Kirkby’s family and his many friends and colleagues from within the racing industry and beyond. The Injured Jockeys Fund is coordinating support for the Kirkby family, his places of work and any staff member or participant at the event.”

A spokesman for Racing Welfare said today: “We’re deeply saddened by the news that Keagan Kirby tragically lost his life yesterday at Charing point-to-point.

“Our thoughts are with Keagan’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time. Anyone who has been affected can get in touch via our support line: 0800 6300443.”

