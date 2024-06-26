Investigation launched after four horse deaths on one day at racecourse





The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) will investigate the deaths of four horses at Newton Abbot Racecourse, which occurred during a National Hunt meeting at the track on Tuesday afternoon (25 June). This investigation will try to determine the causes of death.

Happy Helen, Hallowed Rose, Bala Brook and Cuzzicombe all suffered fatal injuries during the fixture, while Great Colewood was also reported to have finished lame and Holerday Ridge bled from the nose.

A statement released by the BHA today (26 June), said that “losing four horses at a single fixture is extremely rare but this does not reduce the seriousness with which the BHA takes this matter”.

The statement said: “Our thoughts are with everyone connected to the horses who suffered fatal injuries yesterday. The loss of any horse is always a dreadful occurrence for the owners, trainers and stable staff who provide them with outstanding care and attention throughout their lives, and so a day like yesterday is one that deeply saddens all of us who love the sport.

“All four deaths will be thoroughly investigated to understand as best as possible how they occurred and a report will also be compiled on the condition of the course, which is being assessed in order to ascertain whether there are any concerns regarding the racing surface.”

A spokesperson for Newton Abbot said the course had been in contact with the BHA after Tuesday’s fixture but was unable to comment further until a report had been compiled by the clerk of the course.

Fatality rates in British racing dropped in 2023, compared to the previous year, with 158 deaths recorded from 87,619 runners, equating to a fatality rate of 0.18%.

