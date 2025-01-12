Risk factors that could reduce fatalities in jump racing identified





Running on softer ground could decrease equine fatalities in jump racing, researchers have concluded.

H&H reported that British racing was partnering with the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) on the development of racing risk models (RRMs), to better understand risk factors that lead to long-term injuries, falls and fatalities (news, 12 December 2024).

In a paper published in Equine Veterinary Journal, a team of RVC researchers used the RRMs to analyse data from all jump race starts made on British racecourses between January 2010 and April 2023, to describe the risk of, and determine, risk factors for fatality in British jump racing.

Of the 384,408 starts analysed, 1,932 ended in fatality.

The researchers said the reported fatality rates are similar to those previously estimated for British jump racing and among the findings, three factors were common to both steeplechase and hurdle fatality models – faller status, horse age and going. In both race types, fallers and older horses had higher odds of fatality and softer going decreased the odds of fatality.

The findings were shared with British racing’s Equine Safety Group (ESG), made up of industry experts “tasked with combining the RRM’s findings with their deep practical knowledge, to make evidence-based recommendations that will enhance the safety of the sport”.

The researchers said that although equine fatalities in jump racing are often associated with falling, “faller status has rarely been examined as a risk factor”.

An RVC spokesperson said that although falling heightening the risk of fatality is “perhaps not surprising”, quantifying this association has prompted racing’s ESG to initiate further work to better understand why horses fall.

“Additional research into fallers included the development of RRMs for falls in jump racing, which has demonstrated that the risk of falling was lower for starts made over padded-style hurdles. This has led to the recommendation that all birch hurdles be replaced with padded hurdles by October 2026,” he said.

“In addition, detailed analysis of video footage of all races in which a horse falls is being conducted to better understand how conditions within a race influence fall risk.”

The spokesperson added that the horse-related factors associated with risk has led to the introduction of enhanced pre-race veterinary inspections for horses who may potentially be at greater risk of injury or fatality – and that further work is ongoing around ground condition to better understand how weather factors and racecourse maintenance, including watering, play a role.

RVC professor of veterinary clinical epidemiology Kristien Verheyen said the college is pleased to be working in collaboration with British racing to “improve the understanding of negative outcomes in racehorses and enhance safety”.

“This research will greatly help the industry in making scientifically backed decisions that will benefit the welfare of the sport’s equine participants, which must be the number one priority of all involved in racing,” she said.

The project is jointly led by the British Horseracing Authority and the Horse Welfare Board, with funding from the Racing Foundation, as part of the industry’s focus on improving safety and reducing risk to racehorses.

British Horseracing Authority director of equine regulation, safety and welfare and Horse Welfare Board member James Given said the RVC epidemiological team has “academic expertise and independence that delivers scientifically rigorous evidence that enables recommendations and actions to be based on indisputable data”.

“Reduction of risk and injury is one of the core pillars of our welfare strategy and informed evidence-based decision-making is integral to this,” he said.

