‘I want the course filled with tractors’: racing offers farmers free entry in light of ‘devastating’ tax changes





Tractors – and farmers – are invited to a day at the races on 19 January, to show support to the rural community in light of future changes to inheritance tax.

Fakenham racecourse in Norfolk wants to “show its solidarity” with farmers by the invitation to its televised Sky Bet Raceday.

“Inheritance tax on farms will devastate traditional farming families, making it impossible for the next generation to inherit a family farm and continue to provide food for the nation,” a spokesperson for the course said. “The effect of the tax will be felt far and wide and will have a hugely negative impact on the entire rural economy.

“We would like to invite all farmers, agricultural dealerships, engineers, suppliers, feed merchants, crop specialists, agronomists, contractors, land agents, Young Farmers and anyone else linked to the farming community to bring their tractor and enjoy a day of racing on us.”

Gate staff will hand out free entry badges to all tractors as they drive into the course.

Fakenham chief executive David Hunter said: “This is not a protest. This is an exciting and fun day of high-quality horse racing that will have two races shown live on ITV.

“I would like the entire centre of the racecourse to be filled with line upon line of tractors to illustrate the sense of frustration the rural community and businesses have about this devastating farm inheritance tax that Keir Starmer’s Government is determined to implement.

“Fakenham racecourse is very lucky to have the support and friendship of the Norfolk rural community and this race day is a small way for us to repay that support.”

H&H has reported that the changes to inheritance tax may well affect equestrian businesses as well as farmers.

All tractors must be on site by 11.30am on 19 January and can be dropped off the day before; in this case drivers will need to visit the office to collect entry badges.

