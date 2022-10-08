



“It’s only taken me 26 years to win Horse of the Year Show,” said an elated Polly Coles, who lifted the Leeman Family HOYS maxi cob of the year championship with her own and her mother Debbie Harrod’s grey gelding Boheradurrow Fred (Nigel).

While Polly has competed at HOYS for years, this was her first time riding the centre line. And what a partner 10-year-old Nigel, second at the 2022 Royal International (RIHS) in July, proved to be.

“I didn’t expect this one bit,” said Polly, who bought Nigel from Ruth Flack and Katie Jerram-Hunnable at the beginning of the 2022 season. “We’ve only had one year together, and he’s only done a handful of shows. I wasn’t in the market for a maxi cob, but Mum had always liked him. We went to try him and had intended for him to be a hunt horse, but things changed.”

Polly says Fred is a true ‘fun all-round cob’.

“Ahead of HOYS he’s done a couple of mornings out cubbing, and I also hope to do ladies’ classes on him as he takes a side-saddle,” she said. “He also loves jumping so perhaps we’ll do some workers in the future, too.”

This season, Fred was also second at Lincoln, finished fourth at the Great Yorkshire and booked his HOYS pass after winning at Ashbourne.

“He gave me a mega ride,” said Polly, who was joined at the ringside by her team, including leading show figure Nigel Hollings, who was also marking a career first, as this is the first HOYS-winning cob he’s been involved with.

“He only had 10 minutes of work before going in,” added Polly. “Just to be pulled in top in such a strong class was a WOW moment. Everything still seems like a blur.”

Conformation judge Alan Mickleburgh said: “This was one of the strongest maxi cob classes I have seen. Most were absolutely true to type.”

The top six in the HOYS maxi cob final were:

2. Joanne Barker’s Chantilly Sandman and Jayne Ross

3. Guy Mears’ Brookdale Limited Edition and Issy Mears

4. Dena King’s Pattern Master and Jordan Cook

5. Elizabeth Bury’s Lord Alexander and Stephen Norris

6. Gina Mills’ Country Seat and Phil Shields

