Golden glory for Britain’s new World Champion, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Lottie Fry wins gold in Herning

While we were all excited to see what Lottie Fry and Glamourdale could produce in Herning, I think it’s fair to say that few of us were expecting to see her on the very top of the podium. Clearly this talented partnership has been going from strength to strength, and individual medals certainly looked likely in the future, but to win gold in her first World Championships was something we dare not dream about. But this incredibly cool customer came – and she conquered. Little niggles that had crept in during yesterday’s grand prix had been ironed out by today and this incredible pair looked on song throughout their grand prix special performance. Lottie, we salute you!

2. A tiny tornado that ripped through Little Downham

Those competing at Childeric Saddles Little Downham (2) on Sunday could hardly believe their eyes when show jumps were flattered, a trade stand was dismantled and equipment was scattered around the lorry park as a rogue whirlwind made its way across the venue. Sarah Skillin of the event’s organising team described the weather event, which didn’t cause any physical injuries, as “just bizarre”, saying: “We’re used to wind; we’re in the fens. But it wasn’t windy at all, just a bit of a breeze; the flags weren’t even flying properly.”

3. Hosepipe bans

While some water companies in southern Britain are putting in steps to reduce water usage as the current unexpectedly long dry spell shows no signs of coming to an end, horse owners can be reassured that hosepipe bans will not affect their ability to care for their horses. Although watering gardens and washing cars using a hose is off limits for those in the affected regions, we are pleased to confirm that anything linked to animal welfare can continue without restrictions.

