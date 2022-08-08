‘Flashy and powerful’: apple falls close to the tree as Blue Hors Zack grandson shines at Dressage World Championships





The World Dressage Championships are proving somewhat of a family reunion for super-sire Blue Hors Zack and his talented progeny. The stallion has three off-spring and a grandson competing alongside him in Herning this week, his stallion station fittingly title sponsor for the championships.

The impressive young gelding Zonik Hit proved the apple does not fall far from the tree with a performance oozing potential in the grand prix special at the Blue Hors FEI World Dressage Championships.

The nine-year-old by Glock’s Zonik NOP (Blue Hors Zack x Romanov), the late former championship ride of Edward Gal, was ridden by Portugal’s João Pedro Moreira to a score of 70.94% in the grand prix special results at the dressage World Championships.

“This is his first world championships, and big championships for the team. So I’m very proud of him and happy how it went,” said João, who scored 71.52% in the grand prix team test.

“He’s a very hot and spooky horse, so he managed himself very well inside [the stadium]. I’m very happy.”

He added that it is “amazing” for the bloodline to have a grandsire and grandson competing alongside each other at the same championships.

“The highlight was definitely his trot, it is very flashy and powerful,” he said. “He’s always ready to go. For the big sport, it’s very important to always have energy, and I think that his biggest strength is his power and activity.”

This rising star showed real softness through his movements, with beautiful smooth one-time changes and gorgeous passage on the final centre line. A few moments of greenness slid in, which were reflected in the score, and make him an exciting horse to keep an eye on for future.

Blue Hors Zack helped Denmark to team gold on home soil at the weekend, partnered by Nanna Merrald Rasmussen, and his influence on competition and breeding is growing. He will enter the arena for the grand prix special at 6.50pm local time (5.50pm UK time) this afternoon, in search of his second medal of these championships.

His three sons here this week are Swiss competitor Gilles Ngovan’s ride Zigzag, Finnish rider Anna Tallberg’s mount Grevens Zorro, and Gretha Ferreira’s Zidane, competing for South Africa.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.