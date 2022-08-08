



The World Dressage Championships times have been released for today’s grand prix special, the first of the individual competitions following an exhilarating team contest.

The top 30 riders from the grand prix qualify for the grand prix special, with three of the British riders who won team silver in Herning yesterday going forward to compete for individual medals. The top 15 combinations from the special will go through to the grand prix freestyle on Wednesday, 10 August, although only three from each nation may contest the freestyle.

The Brits will ride the special at the following times:

Gareth Hughes on Classic Briolinca: 5.20pm local time (4.20pm BST)

Charlotte Dujardin on Imhotep: 7pm local time on Sunday (6pm BST)

Lottie Fry on Glamourdale: 7.30pm local time on Sunday (6.30pm BST)

What time do the other medal contenders ride the special?

Don’t miss these combinations, who could all finish near the top of the grand prix special leaderboard:

The USA’s Adrienne Lyle on Salvino: 4pm local time (3pm BST)

Sweden’s Patrik Kittel on Touchdown: 5.30pm local time (4.30pm BST)

The USA’s Steffen Peters on Suppenkasper: 5.40pm local time (4.40pm BST)

Denmark’s Daniel Bachmann Andersen on Marshall-Bell: 6pm local time (5pm BST)

Germany’s Frederic Wandres on Duke Of Britain FRH: 6.30pm local time (5.30pm BST)

Denmark’s Carina Cassøe Krüth on Heiline’s Danciera: 6.40pm local time (5.40pm BST)

The Netherlands’ Dinja van Liere on Hermes: 7.18pm local time (6.18pm BST)

Denmark’s Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour on Vamos Amigos: 7.20pm local time (6.20pm BST)

Germany’s Isabell Werth on DSP Quantaz: 7.40pm local time (6.40pm BST)

When does the World Dressage Championships grand prix start and finish?

The first rider into the arena for the grand prix special in Herning is José Antomio Garcia Mena riding Divina Royal for Spain, and they go at 1.30pm (12.30pm BST). The reigning world champion in the special, Isabell Werth, will be the final rider to compete tonight, on DSP Quantaz, and she will begin her ride at 7.40pm local time.

Check out the full list of World Dressage Championships times:

