Five-star rider’s pregnancy, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Top rider’s exciting news

British five-star event rider Georgie Goss (née Spence) is expecting her first child with husband Toby this spring. Georgie, who has had more than 20 starts at five-star in her career so far, revealed the “exciting news to start 2023” last week. The couple’s son is due around the start of the eventing season, and Georgie is hoping to be back competing in the summer.

Read more from Georgie

2. A remarkable recovery

An event rider who broke her back in a fall a year ago is looking forward to making her Badminton debut at the BE90 grassroots championships in May. British Horse Society accredited coach Eilidh Herd fell from her former racehorse Rossie when he spooked and took off broncing while she was schooling him on 30 December 2021.

Although she had no plan to event last year while she continued her recovery, when Burgie Horse Trials announced its 2022 summer event would be its final one after 45 years, Eilidh did not want to miss it and put in a last-minute entry for herself and Eddie (Zuccheros Deff Leppard).

“Burgie was where I rode my first event in 2005, so I had to go to their last. I did it, and after that I thought we could probably manage another, and then we ended up winning the BE90 at Glamis Castle,” she said. “After Glamis everyone convinced me to do the Scottish Grassroots Eventing Festival at Blair Castle in August, so we did that and we came third.”

Read the full story

3. Farewell to the man who “brought horse sport to the masses”

Alastair Gordon Martin-Bird, known to many as “Birdie”, the co-founder of Martin Bird Productions and Equestrian Vision died on 11 December following an illness, aged 68.

Obituary

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.