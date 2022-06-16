‘Many future champions have cut their teeth on the hills’: much-loved event calls time after 45 years





A much-loved long-standing Scottish fixture will call time on British Eventing this summer.

The Lochore family’s Burgie Horse Trials, which has been running for 45 years, will take place for the final time on 3 July. Its second 2022 fixture, “Wee Burgie”, in September will not go ahead. The Forres event ran as an international until 2012, following which it hosted classes up to open intermediate level, and more recently up to novice. The loss of Burgie will be widely felt by the Scottish eventing community, and it is the fifth venue to leave the calendar since 2018.

“From humble beginnings in 1977 through the flourishing years of the late 90s and early 2000s, Burgie grew to being one of the largest competitor three-day events in the world, with the core objectives of good fun and good sport,” read a statement from the Lochores.

“Many future equine champions have cut their teeth on the hills at Burgie and the great and good from the eventing world have enjoyed the long light days and fabulous views from the top of the hill.”

The family said it had been a “very difficult” decision to call time on the event.

“All of us at Burgie are well aware of the enormous contributions that have been made over the years to make Burgie so internationally synonymous with the sport and the significant community which has embraced the venue from around Scotland,” continued the statement.

“It is testament to this community that there are still key team members and volunteers from the original event in 1977 that will be active for the final running on the 3 July and we would like to pay tribute to the hard-working horse trials committee and the many volunteers who have made this event so great over so many years and who have given so much time, energy, and hard work into the running of eventing at Burgie over the past 45 years.”

The family added they are sincerely grateful for the years of commitment made by the riders, owners, sponsors and “so many more” who have embraced Burgie and “embodied all that is good about the sport of eventing”

“We hope the sun will shine and everyone will have fun on 3 July,” they said.

