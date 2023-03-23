Farrier sentenced after hitting horse nine times with a hammer, and more things the horse world is talking about





Farrier banned after ‘barbaric attack’

A farrier who struck a horse nine times with a hammer during a “barbaric, unprovoked and prolonged attack” has been banned from keeping and working with animals for 10 years. Scott Manson, 34, of Whitecross Cottages, Bridstow, Ross on Wye, was sentenced at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 20 March, having pleaded guilty to animal cruelty at an earlier hearing following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA. The court heard that on 1 April 2022, Manson lost his temper while shoeing a client’s horse and used his hammer to repeatedly strike him. Manson hit the horse, who was tied up, nine times during the “prolonged attack” that lasted six and a half minutes. In mitigation it was said Manson is remorseful, and that he was stressed and was visiting his dying mother in Scotland twice a week at the time.

New team chasing rider fall rule

Riders unseated team chasing will not be allowed to get back on to continue their round, under a new rule being trialled this spring. The new rule covers riders unseated on course – horse falls already result in elimination for the combination – and it is being introduced “on a trial basis” for the 2023 spring season. “This change is introduced to assist organisers and competitors with rider safety during the competitions, but will be subject to a more detailed full review ahead of the autumn ’23 season, which will include analysis of data from the spring season’s events,” said the notice from British Team Chasing. “The rule change is therefore introduced on a trial basis only at this stage.”

Police investigate after teenager killed

A teenager and two horses have died in an early morning crash on a major US road. Dallas Police were called to a collision at Great Trinity Forest and Julius Schepps Freeway at about 5.30am on 14 March. A spokesman for Dallas Police said the preliminary investigation determined the crash involved three horses and riders. A 14-year-old rider died at the scene and two others, aged 16 and 17, were taken to hospital, where they were said to be in a stable condition.

